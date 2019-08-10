- Features
- Animals (157)
- Art and Exhibits (49)
- Community (30)
- Conferences & Trade Shows (30)
- Education (30)
- Fairs and Festivals (18)
- Food and Drink (92)
- Fundraisers and Galas (26)
- Community
- Bowling Green (437)
- Defiance (1)
- East Toledo (31)
- Findlay (7)
- Fremont (172)
- Maumee (57)
- North Toledo (630)
- Oregon (4)
- City
- Adrian (7)
- Arlington (1)
- Bowling Green (425)
- Britton (2)
- Brooklyn (1)
- Bryan (3)
- Clinton (6)
- Deerfield (1)
Featured Events
Food & WineAutumn Wine Affair Saturday October 12 12:00 PM
Liberty Aviation MuseumWine Down Saturday...Wine Down featuring... More Food & Wine
Family FriendlyToledo Skeptics’ October Roundtable Wednesday October 30 6:30 PM
Sanger Branch Library, Meeting Room BThe Velveteen RabbitCOSA Northwest... More Family Friendly
SportsTeam Showman's 2nd Annual... Saturday October 19 7:30 AM
Maumee Bay State ParkBowling Green Falcons...Clay vs Findlay... More Sports
MusicChris Tomlin Sunday November 03 7:30 PM
Stranahan TheaterGhostVince Gill More Music
-
Category
Music
Vince Gill
Fri Oct 25 7:30 PM
-
Category
Music
Ghost
Tue Oct 15 7:30 PM
-
Category
Other
Champions of Magic
Wed Oct 16 7:30 PM
-
Category
Theater
The Velveteen Rabbit
Sun Nov 3 2:00 PM
-
Chris Tomlin
Sun Nov 3 7:30 PM
-
-
Ben Folds
Sat Feb 22 8:00 PM
-
Itzhak Perlman Plays the Music of John Williams
Tue Nov 12 8:00 PM
-
Historic Vistula Foundation Speakeasy
Sat Oct 12 4:30 PM
-
Fall Open House
Thu Oct 10 5:00 PM